ADVERTISEMENT

Former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Oyo-Ita is being prosecuted by the EFCC on allegations bordering on fraud.

See photos of her at the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, this morning, March 23, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App