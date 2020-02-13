Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: How we’ll comply with Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa — INEC
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. PHOTOS: Bayelsa: APC’s David Lyon rehearsing swearing-in ceremony before Supreme Court’s nullification of his election

PHOTOS: Bayelsa: APC’s David Lyon rehearsing swearing-in ceremony before Supreme Court’s nullification of his election

By Dorcas Daniel Published Date

The Supreme Court has sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

A five-member panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili, in a unanimous judgement on Thursday, held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Photos below shows  Lyon rehearsing his swearing-in ceremony before Supreme Court’s nullification of his election.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.