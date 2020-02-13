PHOTOS: Bayelsa: APC’s David Lyon rehearsing swearing-in ceremony before Supreme Court’s nullification of his election

The Supreme Court has sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

A five-member panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili, in a unanimous judgement on Thursday, held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Photos below shows Lyon rehearsing his swearing-in ceremony before Supreme Court’s nullification of his election.

