  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. PHOTOS: Bauchi Assembly crisis over as factional members take oath of office at 8:00 pm

PHOTOS: Bauchi Assembly crisis over as factional members take oath of office at 8:00 pm

By ... Published Date
The crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been resolved as members of the Kawuwa Shehu Damina faction take oath of office. The faction had been at loggerheads with other members who elected the current Speaker, Abubakar Y. Suleman during the inauguration of the 9th Assembly. Photo: Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi 2/08/19.
Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed having a handshake with the newly sworn-in members of the Kawuwa Shehu Damina led faction of Bauchi State National Assembly. Photo: Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi 2/08/19.
The crisis rocking the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been resolved as members of the Kawuwa Shehu Damina faction take oath of office. The faction had been at loggerheads with other members who elected the current Speaker, Abubakar Y. Suleman during the inauguration of the 9th Assembly. Photo: Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi 2/08/19.
Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in a handshake with the factional speaker, Kawuwa Shehu Damina after their swearing in on Friday night. Photo: Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi 2/08/19.

Sharing

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.