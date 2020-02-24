PHOTOS: B/Haram: Fasting, prayer session begin in Borno

  1. Home
By Ibrahim Sawab, Maiduguri Published Date

Residents of Maiduguri metropolis and environs have devoted one day for fasting and prayers to seek God’s help in ending the incessant insurgency attacks in the state and country at large.

Islamic clerics at their respective mosques, students at various schools and other residents have also joined in holding prayer sessions for lasting peace.

Sheikh Goni Abubakar Gonimi leads a prayer session at his mosque in Bolori area of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) in Borno State.

 

 

 

