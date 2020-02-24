PHOTOS: B/Haram: Fasting, prayer session begin in Borno

Residents of Maiduguri metropolis and environs have devoted one day for fasting and prayers to seek God’s help in ending the incessant insurgency attacks in the state and country at large.

Islamic clerics at their respective mosques, students at various schools and other residents have also joined in holding prayer sessions for lasting peace.

See photos below:

