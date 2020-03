The trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality, punishable by 14 years in prison, was delayed again on Tuesday, after witnesses for their accusers failed to appear in court.

The judge adjourned the trial for the seventh time since the men were arrested in a Lagos hotel during a police raid in August 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP