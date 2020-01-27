Photo: The 18-year-old American that won five awards at the Grammys

ADVERTISEMENT
Pop iconoclast Billie Eilish cleaned up at the Grammys on Sunday, winning five awards, as the music world mourned the loss of LA’s hometown basketball hero Kobe Bryant with a series of emotional tributes.
Eilish, 18, swept the “big four” prizes — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist — in an industry acknowledgement of her wave-making role as the new reference point for pop’s future.
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accepts the award for best Best New Artist during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, winners of Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, pose in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish attends the Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy after party presented by Lenovo at Rolling Greens Nursery on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish poses with her awards in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
