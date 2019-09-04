Breaking News
  3. PHOTO: Security operatives take over venue of Election Tribunal judgment in Calabar

Operatives of the Department of State Security and Nigeria Police took over the Moore Road venue of the Cross River State Elections Petition Tribunal as Justice Vincent Agbata is expected to deliver judgments on 10 petitions this morning. 4th September 2019. Photo: Eyo Charles, Calabar
Gate of the Cross River Elections Petition Tribunal taken over by the security agencies. As at 8am party loyalists, associates of petitioners and respondents milled at to the venue and attempted to force themselves into the venue. 4th September 2019. Photo: Eyo Charles, Calabar

