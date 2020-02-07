Breaking News
PHOTO NEWS: ‘We don’t want to be beggars,’ People living with disabilities protest ban of Okada, Keke in Lagos

Scores of people living with disabilities have stormed the streets of Lagos to protest ‘Okada’ and ‘Keke NAPEP’ ban.

Most of the protesters are drivers of tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP. They claimed that the ban will force them to return to the streets as beggars and destitute.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

