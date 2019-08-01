Breaking News
BREAKING: Chief of Donga in Taraba diesBREAKING: Arsenal announce signing of Nicolas Pepe for £72m
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Photo News: Task force demolishes attachment shops in Pana area of Jabi

Photo News: Task force demolishes attachment shops in Pana area of Jabi

By Ikechukwu Ibe Published Date

Demolition of shops in Pana area of Jabi on Thursday August 1, 2019. Photo: Ikechukwu Ibe

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition of shops in Pana area of Jabi on Thursday August 1, 2019. Photo: Ikechukwu Ibe

Pana residents watch as task force demolishes shops in the area on Thursday August 1, 2019. Photo: Ikechukwu Ibe

Sharing

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.