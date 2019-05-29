  1. Home
  3. Photo News: Obasanjo, Jonathan absent as Saraki,Dogara witness Buhari’s 2nd term inauguration
Photo News: Obasanjo, Jonathan absent as Saraki,Dogara witness Buhari’s 2nd term inauguration

By Felix Onigbinde Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledging cheers during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Onigbinde
President Muhammadu Buhari during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday. 
President Muhammadu Buhari takes oath of office. With him is his wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday. 
From right: Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Ibrahim and Service Chiefs during the Inauguration of President Buhari and Vice President Oshinbajo held in Abuja on Wednesday. 
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo takes oath of office. With him is his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday. 
Cross Section of Chiefs during the Inauguration of President Buhari and Vice President Oshinbajo held in Abuja on Wednesday. 
Cross Section of Diplomat during the Inauguration of President Buhari and Vice President Oshinbajo held in Abuja on Wednesday. 
President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledging cheers during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday. 
President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledging cheers during the Inauguration ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Photo: Felix Onigbinde

 

