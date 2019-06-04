Breaking News
Photo news: Muslim faithfuls celebrate Eid-el-Fitr in Kaduna

By Shehu K. Goro, Kaduna Published Date
The Chief Imam of NDA Kotoko Barack Mosque, Col. Salisu Bawa, leads the Eid-el-fitr prayers at NDA Kotoko Barack Mosque in Kaduna on Tuesday (04/06/2019). pic by Shehu K. Goro
The Chief Imam of NDA Kotoko Barracks Mosque, Col. Salisu Bawa, leads the Eid-el-fitr prayers at NDA Kotoko Barracks Mosque in Kaduna on Tuesday (04/06/2019). Photo: Shehu K. Goro

 

The Chief Imam of Rimi College Mosque, Sheikh Suleiman Mohammed delivering his sermon at the Eid-el-fitr prayers Rimi College in Kaduna on Tuesday (04/06/2019). Photo: Shehu K. Goro

 

Cross section of Muslim faithful at the Eid-el-fitr prayers, Rimi College in Kaduna on Tuesday (04/06/2019). Photo: Shehu K. Goro

 

Senator Shehu Sani, right, with his PA, Alhaji Suleiman Ahmed, at the Eid-el-fitr prayers, Rimi College in Kaduna. Photo: Shehu K. Goro

 

