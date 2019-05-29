Photo news: Lagos state governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his Inauguration

  1. Home
By Benedict Uwalaka, Lagos Published Date
Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Opeyemi Oke; Lagos State New Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and His Wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, during the inauguration of the governor and the Deputy, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan in Lagos. May 29, 2019. Photo: Benedict Uwalaka.
The New Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a motorcade waving to the crowd, during the inauguration of the governor and the Deputy, which took place at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan in Lagos. May 29, 2019. Photo: Benedict Uwalaka.

