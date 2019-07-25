Breaking News
PHOTO: Heavy rainfall leaves Abuja residents stranded, properties damaged
By Taiwo Adeniyi Published Date
Heavy rain that started in the early morning and lasted for several hours in Abuja has left several houses submerged by flood in Lokogma area of the FCT. Our correspondent reports that more than 10 houses were affected. A school and two churches were part of the affected buildings. Residents were sighted leaving their houses with truck load of properties. As at the time of this report no casualty was reported. Photos: Taiwo Adeniyi. 25-7-19
