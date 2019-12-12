Philadelphia 76ers beat Nuggets 97-92 to stay perfect at home

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Embiid had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Philadelphia 76ers remained unbeaten at home with a 97-92 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Tobias Harris added 20 points, Matisse Thybulle had 13 and Al Horford 11 as the Sixers improved to 13-0 at Wells Fargo Center, their best home start since winning 22 in a row in 1966-67.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 26 points and Nikola Jokic added 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Gary Harris also scored 14 points while Paul Millsap had 10 for Denver, who Jamal Murray to a hip injury in the first quarter.

Jokic drove to the basket for a hoop that closed the Nuggets within 95-92 with 18.9 seconds remaining. Embiid then hit a pair of free throws with 15.3 seconds left for a 97-92 lead. Barton missed a three-point attempt, and the Sixers grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.

