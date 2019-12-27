PHEDC seeks truce with Ijaw youths on power outage

ADVERTISEMENT

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) has sought an amicable resolution of the rift between Ijaw Youths Council and the company which resulted in shutdown of its operations and subsequent blackout last Monday in Bayelsa State.

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) had on Monday, December 23, besieged the office of PHEDC in Yenagoa, the state capital, drove away staff and grounded its operations over inadequate power supply in the state.

Manager, Corporate Communication in PHEDC, Mr John Onyi said yesterday while speaking with Journalists in Yenagoa that the development had taken a negative toll on the utility company, and regretted that Ahoada community had also shut down PHEDC office in the area leading to total blackout in the ancient town and compelling its customers to have a ‘black Christmas’.

He said: “Members of PHEDC staffs are now living in palpable fear as their lives have been threatened by the IYC who warned them not to be spotted around the offices, claiming that it has taken over PHEDC offices in Yenagoa.

“The IYC according to its leadership is demanding for 24/7 power supply and removal of breakers to enable the residents of Yenagoa have uninterrupted power supply.

He further explained that the responsibility of PHEDC is to distribute what it gets to its customers in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers state.

And that the sustenance of power sector depends on payment of electricity bill from the customers.

