PhD directive: Doctors suspend nationwide strike

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), has suspended its nationwide strike with immediate effect.

The group began its nationwide strike on February 25, following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued to the National University Commission (NUC) to withdraw its circular which made the acquisition of PhD degree as a requirement to teach in clinical schools, a position that was vehemently rejected.

Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, National President of the association, who disclosed this during a press briefing held in Jos on Tuesday, said the decision followed mediation meetings between the group and house committees on health and education.

He said: “Following the positive resolutions arrived at these meetings, NEC meeting of MDCAN was held on March 6, 2020. The meeting deliberated extensively on the outcome of the mediation meeting and resolved to suspend the withdrawal of service by MDCAN.”

The group added that: “Consequently, the withdrawal of the service which commenced February 25, 2020, is hereby suspended. Our members in all chapters in the country have been directed to convene an emergency meeting to brief our members and suspend the action.”

Prof. Ozoilo further said the decision to suspend the action would create the ambiance for further dialogue and negotiation to allow the resolution on the matter and other sundry issues affecting clinical lecturers in the country.

The group, however, appreciated the Speaker, House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other stakeholders for their intervention.

