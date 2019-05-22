Phase3 announces Stanley Jegede as Chairman, Olusola Teniola as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase3 Telecom has announced Stanley Jegede as the new Chairman of the company.

The company, in a statement Wednesday, also named Olusola Teniola as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Other directors of the newly constituted board of the company are: Engr. Stephen Bello (Non-Executive Director); Dr Haroun Aliyu (Non-Executive Director); Mrs Mosunmola Jegede (Non-Executive Director); Air Commodore Babatunde Adekoya (Rtd.) (Non-Executive Director); Dr Glenn Prince-Abbi and (Non-Executive Director).

The newly constituted multi-talented board was inaugurated at the headquarters of the company in Abuja.

On this development, the Chairman, Mr Jegede said: “The entire Phase3 family is excited by this new chapter in the company’s history.’’

He said the new development could be credited to the sharp turns experienced in the company’s operations.

He further explained that the board would be responsible for guiding the company to ensure good governance practices, proactive strategic plan direction, joint venture pursuits, robust investor relationships, effective management development as well as fostering global partnerships.

The statement said Mr. Olusola Teniola, who was for three and half years, a former Director of Engineering and Chief Operating Officer at Phase3 Telecom, would bring a wealth of proven knowledge in engendering digital transformation; stimulating a culture of innovation; and providing the required expertise to ensure that Phase3 achieves its renewed strategic vision and goals for the future.

Mr Teniola was quoted to have said: “Phase3’s focus for the future remains to offer solutions that reflect shifting industry demographic and engenders a business model that allows the systems we adopt to thrive.

“Engagement with every client and stakeholder that we as Phase3 encounter must always be uniquely enriching. We will continue to work towards a digital transformation journey that is nimble, agile and responsive as well as charted to make certain that the way and manner we conduct our business and deliver our offerings, truly amplify our vision for West Africa and global pursuits”.

