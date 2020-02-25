Pharmacist, 4 others killed as cultists clash in Benue town

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons including a pharmacist have been killed in fresh clashes among cult groups in Ugbokolo town of Okpokwu Local Government Area in Benue State.

It was gathered that four of the victims were hacked to death on Monday night while the pharmacist was killed in his shop by the suspected cultists on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the entire rural town, which host the Benue State Polytechnic, had been under siege for the past three days since rival cultists went berserk.

One of the witnesses, who declined his name on print, explained that the fight was between the Red and Black cult groups, alleging that trouble started when the former killed a member of the Black Brotherhood and in reprisal the later brought down four members of the red group.

A resident of the town, Samuel Oko, said streets have been deserted while commercial activities have been grounded in the past 72-hour for fear of the rampaging cultists.

Oko said residents of the bustling town have remained indoors.

Chairman of Okpokwu LGA, Mrs Amina Audu, confirmed to journalists in Makurdi by telephone that five persons including the pharmacists were killed in the latest cult related unrest.

She added that the matter had been reported to the police and other security agencies in the state for further action.

The spokesperson for Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said that four persons were killed on Monday night following a cult clash.

Anene said she was not yet aware of the fifth victim, but added adding that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ugbokolo have requested for more hands to tackle the disorderliness.

