PGA Tour: Woods struggles with back issues

Tiger Woods
Reigning Masters Champion Tiger Woods struggled with back issues on his way to a four-over-par 76 on Friday, but avoided missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament for the first time.

The 44-year-old superstar, playing his first PGA event since February after a tour shut down in March over the coronavirus pandemic had never missed the cut in 17 prior starts at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

But the 15-time major winner, whose total ranks second only to the 18 won by Memorial host, Jack Nicklaus made five bogeys and a double-bogey against three birdies in round two after an opening 71 on Thursday and had a long afternoon wait to know that record would remain intact.

