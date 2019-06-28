Petroleum ministry trains staff on e-budgeting, GIFMIS

ADVERTISEMENT

Staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources have received a 5-day capacity building on e-Budgeting and Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

Speaking at the end of the training which took place in Karu, Nasarawa state, recently, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan admonished the participants to bring the knowledge gained in the training to practice in their various posts in the ministry.

She challenged the participants to take advantage of the training to acquaint themselves with the modules for efficient and effective service delivery.

The training which was conducted by a management consultancy outfit, Amzik Integrated Nigeria Limited, had scholars, administrators and chief executives in the finance and economics world as resource persons.

The participants were exposed to government’s expenditure and Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), understanding budgeting and public sector finance reform management, A to Z of GIFMIS and how to use GIFMIS platform to prepare MDAs capital and recurrent budget.

The training also dwelt on “Understanding Short and Medium Term Expenditure Framework, Current Issues in Nigerian Budgetary System” among others.

The Managing Consultant of Amzik Integrated Limited, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Zik-Rullahi, told the participants to make good use of the training by utilizing and applying knowledge gained in their various departments and units in their organisation.

