Petroleum ministry mourns late PENGASSAN president, Johnson

By Daniel Adugbo Published Date

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has condoled with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over the sad death of its National President, Francis Olabode Johnson, whose death occurred in the early hours of Friday.

Dr. Esan said in a statement said that the  Johnson-led PENGASSAN and the Ministry enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the entire rank and file of PENGASSAN for the growth of the Oil and Gas Sector in particular and the advancement of the nation in general.

“The Ministry will greatly miss his cool head, calm disposition and great grasp of the trends and understanding of policy directions of Government. Our sympathies also go to the Wife and Children of Mr. Johnson and pray to God to grant him and the rest of the Johnson Family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, Amen,” the statement said.

