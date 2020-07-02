Peter Okoye’s wife narrates COVID-19 experience

ADVERTISEMENT

Lola Omotayo, Peter Okoye’s wife, while narrating her COVID-19 experience, said she went through a lot of pain and don’t wish the virus against her worst enemy.

The mother of two revealed this in a video she shared via her Instagram page lolaomotayo_okoye on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

She said: “I don’t wish this upon my worst enemy and I need to let everybody known that COVID-19 is real.

“I suffered, I went through a lot of pain, I watched my family go through it and I really don’t wish this against my worst enemy.”

She urged everyone to adhere strictly to safety measures as COVID-19 is real.

The caption to the video reads: “I want to thank my doctor, Dr. Ayo, who took good care of me, my family, and staff.

“I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible COVID-19 experience.

“My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love.

“Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster,” she wrote.

“The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty.

“My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone.

“We will continue to pray for your healing.

“For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too; my heart bleeds for your loss.

“We need to keep our parents safe.

“Please encourage older people to stay at home.

“Please stay home.

“Load up on your vitamins; Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! COVID-19 is real!

“The healing is slow but hopefully, I will be 100% real soon.”

“We need to beat this together.

“I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life.”

Omotayo’s post is coming barely a week after her husband Peter gave an ordeal of his family’s experience with the virus.

