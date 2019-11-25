  1. Home
Peter Obi's birthday message to Atiku

FILE: Atiku embraces Obi after a 'meeting'.

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is a “beacon of selflessness and service”.

Peter made the statement in a Twitter message to congratulate Atiku on his 73rd birthday.

He wrote “A very happy birthday to a great leader and a friend, you remain a beacon for selflessness and service.

As you grow in age, so shall your strength.”

Peter obi was the running mate of Atiku Abubakar, when he contested for the Presidential seat during the 2018 presidential election.

Atiku ran as candidate for the People’s Democratic Party.

His birthday is 25th of November.

 

