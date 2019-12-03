Persons Living with HIV/AIDS  still face humiliation, discrimination in Nigeria -Lawyers Alert

ADVERTISEMENT

The continuous humiliation and discrimination suffered by Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA’s) in Nigeria has been condemned by a nongovernmental organization in the country, Lawyers Alert Nigeria.

The president of Lawyers Alert Nigeria, Rommy Mom in a press release made available to Daily Trust today lamented that the level of discrimination, humiliation and stigmatization experienced by PLWHA was alarming and needless.

He expressed worry that the HIV/AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Act in the country which was passed in the year 2014 remained dormant due to one form of inactivity or the other.

In commemoration of this year’s World AIDS Day, Mom reminds the world of the rights of workers in Nigeria who suffer various abuses at workplaces because of their HIV status.

According to him, “Persons Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria are continually humiliated, discriminated against, relieved of jobs at workplaces on grounds of HIV status.

Mom urged the Attorney-General of the Federation to implement and ensure compliance with the provisions of the HIV/AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Act, 2014.

His words “The Act amongst several other provisions, mandates workplaces in Nigeria to adopt a written HIV/AIDS workplace policy within 12 months of the establishment of the said Act or 12 months within the commencement of business.”

