People with special needs, others to get N52.9m for projects in Zamfara

Zamfara State Agency for Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) is to disburse N52.9 million to eight groups of youths, women and people with special needs across five local government areas of the state for various development projects.

The General Manager of the Agency, Alhaji Garba Muhammad disclosed this at the project’s implementation training for the beneficiaries in Gusau on Saturday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that groups to benefit from the World Bank intervention projects include Sabongarin Nasarawar Godel Youth Group, Sabon Hayi Women in Kwatarkwashi, Shiyar Sarkin Gabas Youths group in Bungudu and Kaya Youth group in Maradun local government area.

Others are Yartukunya Physically challenged persons association in Bungudu, Garban Daji Elders Group, Kaura-Namoda and the Elders and Women groups from Kanwuri and Matuna communities in Talata-Mafara local government area.

Muhammad said the projects cut across health, education, water, environment, empowerment and businesses.

He explained that the beneficiaries would contribute only five percent of the total cost for the projects.

“After this training, very soon these eight groups will be disbursed with a total of N52, 991,640 million.

“We invite you for this training for you to know how to implement the proposed projects in your respective areas.

“We provided various resource persons who are going to deliver lectures for you in the areas of record keeping, environment, monitoring, finances and storage among others.

“This training is one of the rules and regulations of this agency before disbursement of the fund to the beneficiaries, therefore you should take this training seriously.

“We are going to monitor you to ensure that you implement all the proposed projects in line with the guidelines of the state, federal government and World Bank”, he said.

In his remarks, the Operation Manager of the Agency, Malam Sani Buhari urged the committees to properly utilise the resources that would be given to them for the projects.

He also charged them to consider environmental issues while implementing the projects.

“You should ensure unity and provide proper solutions in addressing conflict among you and improve your relationship with the whole community.” (NAN)

