Pension Scheme; President Buhari, do something

ADVERTISEMENT

It is obvious, the poor in this country are at the mercy of the wealthy and the strong if not, the reform by the eight National Assembly to enable a retiree earn 75% of his total lump sum at the point of exiting the service could have being a forgone issue. This is the gift civil servants are hoping to get from PMB. Civil servants as the catalyst of the governance had hoped PMB would have started with the various problems that they are facing but that has not happened.

This is to call the attention and cooperation of the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representative, the two chairmen on public service committees of the two chambers, the entire good members of the two chambers and any other good lover of the masses of Nigeria to please ensure that they do something in this regard and on other issues that are bothering civil servants.

The people of Nigeria, masses in particular, are peace loving and respectful to elders and constituted authority, so they need your care and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Aliyu Ladan, 08035702985.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App