Pension fraud: Maina’s sister denies ownership of bank accounts used for transactions

Fatima Abdullahi, a younger sister of Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday testified as a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team.

Fatima, a civil servant, told the court that she and Maina shared the same parents. She gave evidence behind a screen where her face was only seen by the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang; while her voice was heard through the public address system of the court.

She told the court that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission confronted her with the CAC incorporation form of three companies where the name Fatima Samaila Abdullahi was entered as a director and shareholder along with a younger photograph of her taken before she got married.

She said she informed the EFCC officials that she knew nothing about the companies and that the signature appended on the forms was not her own and that Samaila has never been part of her name.

“Also, I was shown an account opening package of Common Input and Drew Investment with UBA. I was shown a BVN, which is my BVN and I told them I do not know anything about those accounts. I was never given any form to sign in respect of those accounts. And I have never made any deposit or withdrawal from Drew Investment, Common Input and Kangolo (the three companies).

The matter was adjourned to December 16 for cross examination and hearing of the application for bail variation application filed by Maina.

