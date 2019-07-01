PenCom to enroll 300 FG retirees from Sokoto, kebbi, Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 300 prospective Federal Government retirees from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states are expected to be enrolled by the National Pension Commission, PenCom.

The commission in Sokoto, on Monday, commenced a verification and enrollment exercise for employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are Treasury-Funded, in the three states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head, Corporate Communications Department, Peter Aghahowa disclosed that the exercise was meant for employees in the service of the Federal Government who are due to retire between January and December,

2020 by virtue of attaining 60 years of age or 35 years in service and then 65 years by age for employees of tertiary institutions or 70 years of age for Professors.

He added that the exercise was to facilitate the payment of their retirement benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This physical enrollment also covers those who have already retired but are yet to be enrolled,” he noted.

He however stated that: “Potential retirees who are medically unfit are exempted from the exercise but the Commission advises their Pension Desk Officers to come with their documents and a letter from a suitably qualified physician or medical board, certifying that the affected employees are not physically or mentally capable of carrying

out the functions of his/her office or attend the verification exercise.”

Aghahowa advised all the prospective FG retirees to take part in the exercise, describing it as a precondition for the payment of their retirement benefits.

According to him, the exercise at Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto, scheduled to hold from 01 to 05 July, 2019, was for prospective Federal Government retirees in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App