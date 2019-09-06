  1. Home
PenCom, PFAs plan parley on pension

By Francis Arinze Iloani
Acting DG of PenCom, Aisha Umar-Dahir
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) will hold a conference on pension issues next month.

Information sources from PenCom disclosed that the conference meant for directors of PFAs and some stakeholders is to promote capacity building and institutional strengthening of PFAs in order to foster a sound pension industry.

PenCom said the aim of the parley is to entrench good corporate governance that is consistent with international best practices.

The conference, which will be held in Abuja mid-October, has the theme: “Driving Economic Development through a Sustainable Pension Industry.”

It noted that attendance is open to all licensed Pension Operators and each Operator is required to nominate four Non-Executive Directors, of which at least one must be an Independent Director, to attend the Conference.

 

