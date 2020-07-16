Pelican Stars may be paid backlog of salaries next week

ADVERTISEMENT

There are indications that the Cross River State government is set to settle the one year backlog of salaries and allowances due the players of the state owned female football club, the Pelican Stars FC.

The captain of the team, Hodo Williams gave the hint Wednesday morning in a chat with Daily Trust.

She said upon another visit by her teammates to the commissioner for sports and youth development, Mr. Offu Aya, he assured that they were only waiting for the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade to return to Calabar to sign the payment vouchers.

“The commissioner assured us that next week the payment of our backlog of salaries should be ready when the governor returns to his office.

“We would like to believe him this time”, she said.

She also disclosed that they no longer train as a team because they haven’t resumed formally.

“However, individually, we go to the stadium for some exercises”, she said.

On the decision by FIFA to disburse substantial amounts in Dollars to female football clubs, Williams said they have heard about it and they would monitor it.

