Peace in sight for 2 neighbouring communities of C/River, Akwa Ibom

The two neighbouring coastal communities of Oku Iboku in Akwa Ibom and Ikot Offiong in Cross River State will soon know peace as the a National Boundary Commission (NBC) has resolved to wade in and properly demarcate their boundaries.

The demarcation exercise has been scheduled to take place from November 11 to December 10, 2019, according to the Acting Director of NBC Alhaji, Adamu Adaji who met with the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ivara Edu and that of Akwa Ibom State, Moses Ekpo, in Uyo.

The Cross River Deputy Governor said that the parties have requested the Office of Surveyor-General of the Federation to award the contract for the placement of boundary pillars immediately after the identification of the points.

He said the delay in the demarcation had adversely affected the bond of relationship that existed between the two states, adding that insecurity had been heightened in the area due to mutual distrust between the communities.

Youth leaders from the two communities have expressed optimism in the proposed action by the federal government.

