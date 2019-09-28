Peace eludes Auchi communities as cult groups battle for supremacy

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last two weeks Auchi Polytechnic and its environs in Edo State, has known no peace as residents have not been sleeping with two eyes closed following the fight between rival cult groups.

The fight it was gathered happened within the school surrounding communities of Iyakpi and Auchi leading to the death of seven persons including a student.

The fight was said to be between Aye and Jurist confraternities following disagreements between the two over control of ladies.

Following the development, economic activities have been at its lowest ebb as business owners now close shops early in order not to be victims of the hostilities.

A student who only gave his name as Jack said the fight started Wednesday last week when one of the cult members was killed in Sabo Iyakpi by a rival cult group.

“This is not new because every year as soon as students of the morning session finish their examination and evening session are preparing for theirs, there is always a clash between rival cult groups staying off campus,” he said.

According to him, for most of them, it is not surprising because it is almost a yearly occurrence as the cult groups always battle for supremacy.

He said both Sabo Iyakpi and Auchi communities are all engulfed in the crisis and this has crippled night activities in the areas as people are afraid of being hit by stray bullets while the cult boys are chasing their targets.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that four persons were hacked to death at Iyakpi, while one was killed in Auchi within two days.

It was gathered that among victims killed in reprisal attacks at different locations in the area, were Sikiru Jeliu and one Irale Obas, said to have recently completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The victims were alleged to have been killed in retaliation for the murder of the brother to the leader of one of the confraternity groups in the area.

But a source said the man was killed in a case of mistaken identity as he looked like the brother of the cult leader.

He said two others were hacked to death at Iyakpi, when a cult group stormed a residence where some of the rival cult members were said to be hiding after carrying out an attack.

A lecturer with Auchi Polytechnic who craved anonymity told our correspondent that over 10 people were killed in the cult fight that engulfed the area.

“Most of the people killed are not students, they are those who have graduated but kept perpetuating cult activities. The fight was off-campus. The most gruesome of the killings was the one in Bawak area of Sabo when a cult group killed three members of a family when they stormed the house in search of their target but couldn’t find him,” the lecturer said

He said “these areas have not been at peace and it is like a ghost town once is it is 6pm. But, at the moment the situation is calm because a combined team of military, police, NSCDC, and vigilante groups are combing the communities arresting the cultists.”

He noted, that the matter has not affected academic activities as the morning session is on holiday and evening session will start examinations soon, stressing that in his years as lecturer, he has not seen this kind of killings in the area.

A resident, Muhammed Alekhe, said there is palpable fear and anxiety in the area as a result of the cult fight.

He lamented that children whose parents sent them to school to acquire education will in turn bring pains to them.

Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the incident noting that 58 suspects have been arrested in connection with the clashes and the killings.

“For now, it is not wise for me to tell you that the figure is five, six or seven, because we are still gathering information as regards the clash and it could still increase. But we have arrested a total of 58 suspects and more are still being under search and as soon as we get them we shall bring them to justice,” Nwanbuzor said.

