Peace deal: Another 30 kidnapped victims regain freedom in Katsina

Another 30 abductees, made up of 15 women and 15 children, were on Saturday night freed in the ongoing exchange of captives between Katsina state government and repentant bandits.

This has brought to 57 the total number of persons so far freed by bandits with 17 suspected bandits being freed by the state government under the peace deal initiative between the two.

Speaking when receiving the newly released victims last night, Governor Aminu Masari said the released victims are from Kankara and Jibia local government areas.

He said, the administration is committed to ensure that all captives are released saying that the peace deal is a slow and tedious process.

While directing the released abductees to be taken to hospital for further medical evaluations, Masari said it was after then that they will be reunited with their respective families.

