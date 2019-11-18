PDP’s Wada heads to tribunal over Kogi poll result

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for last Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi state, Musa Wada have resolved to challenge the outcome of the election in court.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, as winner of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Wada claimed that the election was characterised by irregularities, saying “I must reclaim my stolen mandate at the tribunal.”

Details later…

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App