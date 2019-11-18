PDP’s plot to rig Kogi, Bayelsa polls thwarted — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said the plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the governorship polls in Bayelsa and Kogi states as well as the Kogi West senatorial rerun election has been thwarted.

APC National Publicity Secretary Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement, lauded security agencies for the security arrangements put in place for last Saturday’s elections.

He said the party was aware of several hoodlums brought into Kogi State from Osun and Oyo states few days to the elections.

The statement partly read: “For this, we knew we must ensure a peaceful atmosphere for voters to freely turnout and exercise their franchise. As expected, not being in the tradition of PDP to thrive under orderly and credible electoral process, they did their best to discredit the process. We are glad that the voting processes came to a successful end in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

“We note the effort by the PDP to employ their usual manipulation through ballot box snatching, massive thumb printing of ballot papers and vote buying.

“We also note for instance the video now in circulation of self-help ballot paper thumb printing at the polling unit of the PDP governorship candidate, Musa Wada, and vote buying by the PDP’s senatorial candidate, Dino Melaye.”

