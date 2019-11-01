PDP youths want Nazif as deputy national chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Vanguard has asked the party to fill the vacant position of Deputy National Chairman with a chieftain of the party from Bauchi State, Senator Suleiman Nazif.

The position has been vacant since the defection of Senator Babayo Gamawa to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The position of the youth group was contained in a communique jointly signed by Ambassador Bala Aboki, national coordinator and Babangida Ishaq Maliya, zonal coordinator, North East of the group.

The group described Senator Nazif as a loyal and hard working party man, saying if considered for the position he will work assiduously for the success of the party at all levels.

“Senator Suleiman Nazif is a grassroots politician, a friend and defender of the youth. He has left indelible footprints in most of the offices he held in the past and will continue to support the progress of the PDP,” the group stated.

The group called on all leaders of the party in the zone and at the national level to support Nazif, and also urged party organs to immediately reconstitute the necessary meetings of the party that will ratify the appointment of the senator.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App