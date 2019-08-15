PDP youths caution Dickson, party chair ahead of primary

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the PDP governorship primary in Bayelsa State, the South South youth chapter of the PDP, yesterday, cautioned Gov. Seriake Dickson and the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Cleopas Moses, not to destabilise the party.

Recall that it was reported that Moses had openly endorsed the candidate preferred by Gov. Dickson, a development that was generating anger among other PDP aspirants in the state.

The youths, under the aegis of PDP South South Youth Vanguard, in a statement by their Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, noted the recent utterances of the state chairman, warning that Dickson should not go the way of the former Governors of Ogun and Imo states who lost the last governorship elections because they wanted to foist their candidates on the people.

The group asked, “If they know that they have an anointed candidate, why did they allow other aspirants to pick forms that cost about N21m?

“It is not fair for the governor and the state chairman to give people hope only for them to dash it when it matters most.”

The group warned that with the way Gov. Dickson and the chairman were going, they might destroy the chances of PDP in the governorship election.

They added that, “The governor should allow all the aspirants to go into the field and fight it out and the best will emerge. We can still recall that during the PDP national convention in Port Harcourt, some of the governors were rooting for Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, but he lost.

“The governor should note that the best aspirant, who the people love, will emerge when all of them are allowed to fight it out in the primary.”

They, therefore, advised the governor to go into negotiation with all the aspirants so that a better candidate would emerge.

