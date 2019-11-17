KogiDecides: PDP wins Dekina LGA

- The governorship candidate of the people democratic party, Engr Wada Musa has won Dekina LGA of Kogi State.
Wada polled over 16,000 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yahaya Bello who polled 8,948 votes.
Yahaya is the incumbent Governor.
See the result:
Dekina LGA
Total registered voters: 166, 165
Total accredited voters: 27, 182
Total votes cast-27, 069
Valid votes-2,636
Rejected votes-833
APC-8,948
PDP-16, 575
SDP-321
Prostate ENLARGEMENT?
Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!
Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!