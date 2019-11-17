KogiDecides: PDP wins Dekina LGA

Wada polled over 16,000 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yahaya Bello who polled 8,948 votes.

Yahaya is the incumbent Governor.

See the result:

Dekina LGA

Total registered voters: 166, 165

Total accredited voters: 27, 182

Total votes cast-27, 069

Valid votes-2,636

Rejected votes-833

APC-8,948

PDP-16, 575

SDP-321

