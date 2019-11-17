Breaking News
#KogiDecides: PDP wins Dekina LGA

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
  • The governorship candidate of the people democratic party, Engr Wada Musa has won Dekina LGA of Kogi State.

Wada polled over 16,000 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yahaya Bello who polled 8,948 votes.

Yahaya is the incumbent Governor.

See the result:

Dekina LGA

Total registered voters: 166, 165

Total accredited voters: 27, 182

Total votes cast-27, 069

Valid votes-2,636

Rejected votes-833

APC-8,948

PDP-16, 575

SDP-321

