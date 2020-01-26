  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. PDP wins Benue’s supplementary election
ADVERTISEMENT

PDP wins Benue’s supplementary election

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has declared the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’s Chris Adaji, winner of the Ohimini state constituency supplementary election.

Adaji polled a total of 6,742 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Musa Alechenu who scored a total of 6,341 votes.

Our correspondent reports that the result was declared by the Returning Officer, Prof. Nichodemus Abulu at the INEC office in Idekpa, headquarters of Ohimini local government area on Saturday night.

Earlier, the INEC State’s REC, Nentawe Yiltwadta, announced that 16 political parties participated in the election.

Adaji’s win showed that the PDP retains its 23 out of 30 seats in the Benue State House of Assembly leaving the remaining seven for APC and other political parties.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.