PDP wins Benue’s supplementary election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has declared the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’s Chris Adaji, winner of the Ohimini state constituency supplementary election.

Adaji polled a total of 6,742 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Musa Alechenu who scored a total of 6,341 votes.

Our correspondent reports that the result was declared by the Returning Officer, Prof. Nichodemus Abulu at the INEC office in Idekpa, headquarters of Ohimini local government area on Saturday night.

Earlier, the INEC State’s REC, Nentawe Yiltwadta, announced that 16 political parties participated in the election.

Adaji’s win showed that the PDP retains its 23 out of 30 seats in the Benue State House of Assembly leaving the remaining seven for APC and other political parties.

