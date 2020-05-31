PDP wins all local government elections in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State was on Sunday declared winner of the Saturday’s elections conducted into all 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Tersoo Loko, announced the results of the elections at 12:35pm in Makurdi.

Loko also declared the PDP winner of all counciliorship seats in 276 council wards across the state, leaving none for other parties.

He said that five political parties; AAC, PDP, APGA, Labour party and SDP, took part in the exercise held in all polling units in the state.

The main opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), however, did not participated in the polls as the party earlier urged its members to remain in their homes.

The BSIEC chairman called on the winners to come to the Commission’s office in Makurdi on Monday to collect their certificates.

