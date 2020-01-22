PDP will reclaim power in 2023 – Senator Nazif

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Suleiman Muhammad Nazif, has said the party would reclaim presidential power and win the majority of northern states in the 2023 polls.

Nazif said Nigerians were disappointed with the “grave failure” of the ruling APC in the country, hence the resolve to dislodge the party in the next general elections.

He stated this on Wednesday in a congratulatory message to the Governors of Adamawa, (Alh. Ahmadu Fintiri), Taraba (Arc. Darius Ishaku), Bauchi (Senator Bala Mohammed), Benue (Samuel Ortom) and Sokoto (Rt Hon. Aminu Tambuwal) who emerged victorious at the just-concluded Supreme Court judgements.

He said even though the party was allegedly robbed of its many victories in the last polls, it was able to recover some of the states it lost in 2015.

The two-time Senator and former member of the House of Representatives assured that the PDP would recapture more states in the north under his leadership come 2023, urging Nigerians to have faith in the party and work for its unity and progress.

While lamenting the loss of the party in Gombe, Plateau and Kano states in the 2019 elections he called on all party supporters and admirers to put behind all differences and work for the unity and progress of the party for the needed change to take place in the country.

