PDP ward congress: ex-lawmaker  beaten to pulp in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

A former lawmaker in the Edo State House of Assembly, Slyvanus Erauga, was yesterday beaten to a pulp at South Ibe in Etsako West local government during the ward congress of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that trouble started when the youths in the area resisted an attempt by the ex-lawmaker who is not from the ward to install his loyalists as the ward chairman of the area.

Following the development, Eruaga who represented Estako constituency II, in the last Assembly, fired a shot at unidentified youths and injured him in the hand.

Eruaga, after injuring the youth, attempted to escape but was chased by other youths who arrested him and beat him before he was rescued by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The congress held across the 192 wards in the state was marred by violence and shooting in some areas.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

At Ward Six, Oredo local government area, gunmen shot to scare PDP members away after a disagreement over a list of consensus ward executives.

In Ward Seven, Oredo local government area, it was gathered that the PDP members waited till 2pm but didn’t see electoral officials.

An aspirant who pleaded anonymity described the congress as a sham and plot by the outgoing chairman Dan Orbih to have his way installing his successor.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App