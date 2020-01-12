PDP urges Obaseki to disclose state’s debt

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has urged the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to disclose the state of indebtendness of the state to the people before and after he assumed office.

The PDP chairman in the state, Dan Orbih, stated this on Sunday in Fugar, Etsako Central Local government of the state, during the party’s sensitisation rally in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orbih said the party heard it on authority that Edo state is the second most indebted state in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

“I want to challenge Governor Godwin Obaseki to disclose the state of indebtendness as at the time he took over power and as at today to the people of the state. Somebody whispered to me that he has record to show that as at today, Edo is the second most indebted state in Nigeria,” he said.

Orbih however called on the PDP aspirants warming up for the governorship primary to prepare for hard times at the Government House as they are going to inherit empty treasury.

He explained that the present governorship aspirants in the PDP are young men who have what it takes to rule this state.

While lamenting the internal crisis in the APC, Orbih noted that the development is robbing the people of the dividends of democracy, saying the “only solution to put an end to the political mess is to vote PDP back to government.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the state government to the comment was unsuccessful as phone call to the media aide to the governor, Crusoe Osagie, was not answered.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App