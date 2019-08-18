PDP urges FG to address issues of agitations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the alleged attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu by some Nigerians in Germany, at the weekend.

The PDP, in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also asked the federal government to address issues leading to acts of resentment and agitations by Nigerians within and outside the country in the last four years.

The PDP insisted that the attack on Senator Ekweremadu was uncalled for, unprovoked and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

“Such assault on a leader was completely unacceptable and does not portray our nation in proper light,” the party said.

