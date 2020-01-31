PDP to Presidency: Don’t politicise security situation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Presidency not to politicise or trivialise demands by Nigerians for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari as a response to his alleged failure to guarantee the security of lives and property in the country.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Presidency must accept the “apolitical verdict” which transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries. It said Buhari had accepted his alleged failures when he said on Tuesday, that he was surprised at the deteriorating security challenges in the country.

The PDP urged the “National Assembly to stand with Nigerians and resist any attempt that would make it succumb to any form of harassment, intimidation and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in the Presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is not their priority.”

