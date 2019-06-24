PDP to military: Remain gallant in securing Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the military and the fighting troops not to relent at this critical time, noting that Nigerians appreciate the sacrifices they make in securing the nation.

The party also said the defeatist comments by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on national security, affirmed its position that President Muhammadu Buhari failed in his duties as a Commander-in-Chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the blame must be placed at the doorsteps of the President, who was under oath as the Commander-in-Chief, to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

“Mr. President, as chief security officer of the nation, should not hide under an Army Chief to push blames when he had failed to take appropriate steps to secure the nation and refused to heed wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to reorder his parade and rejig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead, the Buhari Presidency had carried on with endless lip service, empty assurances, unnecessary blame-game and obvious lack of tact, while the nation is being ravaged.

“There is no doubt that despite the cluelessness of the Buhari Presidency, our fighting troops have remained gallant, patriotic, making sacrifices and risking their lives in defending the country.

“One would expect that under the prevailing situation, a commander-in-chief should have risen up to the occasion, step up actions, resolve the issues and ensure that all efforts are galvanized to provide all necessary requirements for our troops combating insurgency and other acts of violence against our nation.

“The party also calls on the National Assembly to save the situation by immediately using its legislative instruments to wade into the situation in the interest of the nation,” the party said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App