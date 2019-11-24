PDP to fly flags at half mast over Bayelsa, Kogi killings

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would fly its flags at half mast over the alleged killing of innocent Nigerians during the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The PDP said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not want democracy to thrive in Nigeria, adding that Nigerians across board had completely lost faith in the nation’s electoral process under the current regime.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, again rejected the proposed Kogi West Senatorial District rerun election.

The party argued that as long as the figures in the main election were allegedly flawed, the proposed rerun cannot reflect the wishes of the electorate and Nigerians.

“More distressing is the fact that Nigerians, particularly our members and supporters in Kogi and Bayelsa states, are still in trauma over the murderous November 16 elections. A lot of our people have been killed and our members are still grieving,” the party said.

