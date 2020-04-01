  1. Home
PDP to Buhari: Disband taskforce on coronavirus

By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute what it called an Eminent Nigerians Group to manage donations from the private sector and palliatives from the federal government.

The party said this would ensure that such interventions reached the  desired persons in the overall effort to check the health and economic impact of COVID-19 in the country.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 should immediately hands off the management of palliatives to eliminate alleged corruption as well as political and bureaucratic bottlenecks that would impede effective administration of the social panaceas to vulnerable Nigerians.

