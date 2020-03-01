PDP to Buhari: Address the nation on scourge of coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the scourge of coronavirus in the country.

The PDP in a statement on Sunday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was worried at Buhari’s “delay in standing up to the responsibilities of his office” to address what it termed heightening national anxieties since the detection of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

The party said it was “absolute leadership failure” that Buhari has allegedly not considered it imperative to show concern by directly addressing a panic-stricken nation even in the face of escalated national trepidations and conflicting reports.

The opposition party noted that a presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge.

“The PDP charges President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full Presidential involvement at the top level.

“The PDP holds that the quickest expectation of the average Nigerians is that the Federal Government should immediately step its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians,” the party said.

