PDP to APC governors: You’re products of manipulation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said the reason governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are standing in defence of the “widely condemned” judgement of the Supreme Court on Imo governorship election is that many of them are products of alleged huge electoral manipulations.

The party, in a statement on Sunday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC governors’ attempt at “cheap blackmail” will never stop the PDP and millions of Nigerians from the demand for the review and reversal of the judgement.

“It is rather not surprising to many that the APC governors could allow themselves to be enlisted to haul insults at the PDP with a view to blur and distort this grave miscarriage of justice because many of them are products and beneficiaries of electoral manipulations.

“The APC governors’ part in this script appears very glaring. Of course, who else will the flies support except a person with open smelly sore?

“This is also why APC governors are encouraging their party to engage in underhand measures and supporting injustice instead of following democratic processes.

“In comparing the Imo state judgment to that of Zamfara and Rivers states governorship elections, the APC governors forgot that Nigerians are abreast of the facts.

“The APC governors deliberately veiled the fact that they lost Zamfara and Rivers as a result of their internal wrangling over their failure to conduct a credible primary, which voided their votes and left the party with the second highest number of votes as the winner.

“This is different from the judgement on Imo where fictitious votes were manufactured by the Supreme Court and donated to the APC to lift it from the fourth position and be declared winner.

“In making their plea for the rejected judgement, the APC governors should explain to Nigerians how the Supreme Court, in its bid to award votes to APC, ended up declaring a total valid votes of 950,952 votes above the INEC’s official 823,743 total number of accredited voters for the election,” the PDP said.

